Pathanamthitta collectorate scores a first

more-in

Pathanamthitta became the first cashless collectorate in the State on Friday.

District Collector R.Girija said more than 50 employees at the collectorate were given training in digital money transactions at a programme jointly organised by the lead bank and the Akshaya Centre of the IT Mission at the collectorate conference hall on Friday.

The participants downloaded the mobile wallet application State Bank Buddy in their smartphones. They transacted e-money among themselves through the application.

State Bank Buddy is the first Indian mobile wallet application available in 13 Indian languages.

The employees at the collectorate were familiarised with the digital financial transactions through the mobile app.

Anu S.Nair, Additional District Magistrate; P.V. Kamalasanan Nair, District Planning Officer; N.M. Shahjahan and Rajah, merchants’ representatives, were among those who attended the training programme.

V. Vijayakumar, district lead bank manager; Jiji George, district informatics officer; K. Dhanesh, district e-governance manager; T.D.Vijayan Nair and T.A.Shahjahan, Akshaya entrepreneurs, helped the employees in downloading State Bank Buddy in their phones.

The Collector said training in digital money transactions would be imparted to all government employees in the district.