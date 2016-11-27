Palakkad is science fair champion

more-in

Kasaragod comes second, Malappuram in third slot

Palakkad educational district has emerged overall champions in the five-day Kerala School Science Fair, known also as Sasthrolsavam, which concluded here on Sunday morning. Billed the largest of its kind in Asia, the fair witnessed competitions involving 10,000 students from schools across the State. Organised by the Education Department, Sasthrolsavam was a combination of five variants — science fair, maths fair, social science fair, work experience fair, and IT fair.

It was the clear edge maintained by Palakkad in the work experience fair that helped it win the top slot by pushing Kasaragod to the second and Malappuram to the third slots. Malappuram that won the overall championship in the past two years. Palakkad bagged a total of 47,542 points to emerge the winner.

Kannur won the science and maths fairs by scoring 180 points and 316 points respectively. In social sciences fair, Thrissur came first with 181 points and Malappuram came second with 116 points. In maths fair, both Thrissur and Kozhikode came second by scoring 302 points. In science fair, Thrissur came second with 162 points. There were competitions in 264 events.

M.B. Rajesh, MP, inaugurated the valedictory function held at the KVK School auditorium. Chittur MLA K. Krishnankutty gave away the prizes.