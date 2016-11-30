Package for tribes sought

more-in

Chennithala visits families of infants who died of malnutrition in Attappady

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday urged the State government to implement a tribal welfare package with special stress on health and child welfare for the Attappady region of Palakkad district.

Talking to mediapersons after visiting families of the tribal infants who died of malnutrition and various health complications after the LDF came to power, he said such a package was essential to save the Attappady tribal community from extinction.

Mr. Chennithala said he would soon meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a memorandum, seeking a package which would continue with the welfare packages implemented by the previous UDF government for Attappady.

He also wanted a permanent mechanism in Attappady to coordinate activities of government departments and agencies aimed at tribal welfare. Lack of coordination among departments had led to the failure of earlier tribal welfare initiatives, he said.

3,500 more toilets

He also demanded the State government’s intervention in constructing 3,500 more toilets for tribal families of Attappady. He sought better drinking water schemes, mechanism to prevent entry of wild animals to human habitats, better rationing system, job creations and increased healthcare in Attappady. He wanted measures to ensure no more infant deaths in Attappady.