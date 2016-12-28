PSC rank lists extended up to June 30

more-in

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the validity of Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists up to June 30, 2017. The decision will be applicable to rank lists that have not been given extension so far and those expiring on March 31, 2017.

The Cabinet meeting recommended the appointment of four persons as members of the PSC. They include C. Sureshan, Executive Engineer, PWD; M.R. Baiju, Professor, Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram; Jinu Zachariah Oommen, Chengannur; and M.K. Reghunathan, Thrissur.

The meeting resolved in principle to implement the Kerala Administrative Service in 30 departments, including General Administration and Finance.

As many as 47 new posts of assistant dental surgeon and one post of medical officer (Panchakarma) will be created in the Health department. New posts will be created in the departments of Higher Secondary Education and Scheduled Castes Welfare also.

The allowances/perks of retired chief justices and judges have been revised. While retired chief justices will get an allowance of ₹14,000, up from ₹10,000, that for retired judges has been increased from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000.

The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor, the remission of sentence for 1,860 prisoners to mark the 60th anniversary of the formation of Kerala. As many as eight prisoners serving life-term at the Kannur Central Jail will be recommended for premature release, based on the report of the jail advisory committee.**