PSC considering quota for differently abled

The State Public Service Commission would hold discussions with the government on reserving 3 per cent posts for the differently abled in organisations that come within its ambit.

The decision was made at a meeting of the commission here on Monday. As per the provisions of the Central Act for the differently abled, at least 3 per cent posts in all organisations should be reserved for the blind, the deaf and the dumb. The commission discussed the provisions of the Act at its routine meeting on Monday. The State government has not yet issued orders detailing the institutions where it has reserved the posts for such candidates. As per different court verdicts and provisions of the Act the State government could take a decision on the remaining posts in corporations and companies in its purview. The commission meeting decided to hold discussions with the government in this regard.

