Opening a window on Tulu language, culture

An exhaustive Tulu-Malayalam dictionary will be released at the five-day world Tulu conference that gets under way here on Friday. The book is expected to provide a deep insight into the hitherto unexplored Dravidian mother-tongue of a sizeable number of people settled in Karnataka’s South Canara and northern Kerala that formed part of the erstwhile Tulunadu region.

The dictionary, the first of its kind, authored by A.M. Sreedharan, who heads the Malayalam Department of Kannur University’s Neeleswaram campus, would be released by Veerendra Hegde, chief patron of the famed Dharmasthala temple, by handing over a copy to Kerala Sahitya Akademi member P.V.K. Panayal at a function scheduled at 11 a.m. at Badiadukka.

Exhaustive illustrations

The 600-page book with around one lakh words and exhaustive illustrations has been compiled by Dr. Sreedharan after four-year of painstaking efforts and exhaustive travel in Tulu-speaking areas.

The book, priced at Rs.900, is published by the Kottayam-based Sahitya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society and distributed by the National

Book Stall (NBS).

The dictionary is released at a time when the language and culture of the region is overpowered by the growing influence of new generation media and the book is expected to come handy for research scholars and students who are keen to master the language, Dr. Sreedharan said.

Spoken by 2 million people

Tulu is spoken by around two million people across the globe and it assumes prominent space along the Dravidian languages and its script has greater similarity with the Malayalam alphabet, he said.

The language has several literary works. The dictionary has illustrations on race, family, clan and name of the rituals practised by the people of the Tulu-speaking regions.

Folklore dictionary

Tulu is widely spoken in Uduppi, Mangaluru, other regions of Karnataka

and the erstwhile Tulunadu that stretched up to Olavara, near Payyanur,

Dr. Sreedharan said adding that he was busy compiling a Tulu folklore

dictionary assigned by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the

work is expected to be submitted to the UGC by June 2018.

The folklore dictionary could rewrite the literary and cultural

history of Kerala, Dr. Sredharan maintained.