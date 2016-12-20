Older vehicles to pay Green Tax from new year

more-in

Transport vehicles that are 10 years old and non-transport vehicles above 15 years will have to pay the green tax announced in the State revised budget to check automobile pollution caused by older vehicles and to discourage their use in the State, from January 1, 2017.

The green tax will also have to be paid by older transport and non-transport vehicles registered in other States and entering Kerala. However, the motorcycles and autorickshaws registered in the State have been exempted.

Though it was announced by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac while presenting the revised budget 2016-17 that a green tax will be collected during re-registration of older vehicles, the government on Monday notified that it will levied by the Motor Vehicles Department from January.

In the transport category, four-wheelers and above (light motor vehicles) will have to pay Rs.200 as green tax annually, medium vehicles Rs.300 and heavy vehicles Rs.400. Four-wheelers and above coming under the non-transport category will have to remit Rs.400 for five years.

State Transport Commissioner S. Ananthakrishnan has said older vehicles not remitting the green tax will not be provided any services by the MVD. The number of motor vehicles registered in the State has touched 99 lakh.

The MVD is yet to collate the number of motor vehicles that will have to remit the green tax.

Rs.7 crore revenue

The exchequer anticipates an additional Rs.7 crore annually from the green tax collected from the older vehicles.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath has said the older vehicles registered in other States and entering Kerala will have to remit the green tax at check-posts.

The MVD is working out the modalities and details in this regard.

First mooted

It was the State Planning Board that first mooted a green tax for vehicles which are more than 10 years old to reduce pollution and to decongest the roads during the previous UDF regime.

The suggestion was based on the recommendation of the subcommittee headed by the then State Planning Board member E. Sreedharan.

G-Form

The G-Form seeking exemption from the tax to be remitted will have to be submitted 30 days in advance and fee will be levied for service from January 1.

Non-transport vehicles like motorcycles and three-wheelers will have to pay a fee of Rs.50, cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers being registered as transport vehicles Rs.100, Rs.200 for transport and light motor vehicles, Rs.300 for medium vehicles, and Rs.400 for heavy vehicles.