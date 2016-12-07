ODF status still on paper in Attappady

more-in

Despite claims of the State government that Kerala had emerged as the first high-density populated State in the country to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, more than 3,500 tribal families in Attappady are still devoid of toilets facilities largely because of the lackadaisical attitude of the Suchithwa Mission Kerala and the implementing agencies concerned. The resource crisis created by demonetisation has further complicated the situation.

It was on November 1, Kerala was declared open defecation free on the occasion of its state formation day. Only smaller States Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim had achieve the ODF status before Kerala.

Now it has come to light that the official declaration that Kerala had become an ODF State was made without addressing the extreme sanitisation and hygiene problems prevailing in Attappady.

Most tribal beneficiaries of the ODF scheme in Attappady have received just the first instalment of the grant when the State had claimed the ODF status.

“Tribal families in Attappady are facing the crisis largely because of the failure of implementing agencies, including the Suchithwa mission. The tribespeople had started constructing toilets months ago on the promise of Suchithwa Mission Kerala that each eligible family would get Rs.25,400 as government grant. All the families began construction of toilets after getting Rs.5000 as first instalment. Some lucky few received the second instalment of Rs.8,000 a few days before the Prime Minister declared the demonetization move. The remaining funds have not reached the tribespeople due to the prevailing crisis in the banking sector,’’ said activist K.A. Ramu.

According to E. Lakshmi of Palakayoor tribal colony, she had gone to the local bank eight times since demonetisation seeking the final instalment of the grant. “The labourers stopped work after they found that their wages would not be paid on time. The suppliers of cement and other construction materials too have stopped their operations in Attappady after finding it difficult to recover their dues,’’ she said.

“We are struggling hard to meet the both ends meet ever since demonetisation was announced. Even the wages under the national employment guarantee scheme are pending. Then how can we focus on the construction of the toilets,’’ asked E.N. Radhamani, another resident the colony.

According to Rajendraprasad of tribal NGO Thambu, even the complete sanitisation drive in Attappdy turned out to be a dampener because of extreme scarcity of water in the region. “Both tribal and non-tribal families are facing extreme scarcity even in the case of drinking water. Then how can they set apart water for toilets? Naturally, they would prefer open defecation,’’ he said. According to him, Attappady needs a comprehensive water supply system before launching the total sanitisation scheme.