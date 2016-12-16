Not many surprises here

The award sweep by Egyptian film Clash at the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala was almost a foregone conclusion. The film had generated considerable buzz by the time it arrived here, winning praise at a few other international film festivals.

The second screening of the film at Kairali Theatre was cancelled with the huge crowd making it impossible to hold a screening.

The film, set in Cairo in the summer of 2013, happens entirely inside a police truck full of detained protesters from opposite camps. The tension inside the truck and the violence ravaging outside it, following the ouster of President Morsi, makes for a thrilling cinematic experience. It cinematography, inside the limited space of the truck, won much applause and was mentioned by the award jury too.

Extra screenings for the film was organised considering the demand from the audience.