Not a good year for jumbos, 2 more elephants die

Two more elephants died in the State on Wednesday, taking the death toll of elephants to 22 this year.

Elephant Ithithanam Guruvayurappan, aged 42, died at Kaiparambu in Thrissur at 1.15 p.m.

The Heritage Animal Task Force, in a complaint to the Director, Project Elephant, alleged that the elephant was subjected to severe torture by a group of mahouts.

It was among the 427 elephants kept by various persons in the State without valid ownership certificates, the task force said.

Another elephant Nedumkunnam Valiyaveettil Ganapathy, 40, died at 4.15 p.m. in Kottayam district. The force alleged that it was suffering from impaction for the past 20 days.

It complained that the elephant was not given proper medical care. This elephant also did not have valid ownership certificate.

The task force sought a high-level inquiry into the frequent deaths of captive elephants in the State.