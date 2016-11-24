No role for Chandy in land deal: VACB

more-in

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday informed the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash, and others had no role in a land deal involving Hope Plantation.

In a quick verification report filed before the court, the VACB said the State government had not incurred any loss in the land deal as the order granting exemption to 702 acres from the Land Reforms Act had later been scrapped by the previous UDF government itself.

The court had ordered a quick verification into the allegation against Mr. Chandy and others. The order came on a petition filed by social activist G. Gireesh Babu.

According to the petition, the previous UDF government had granted exemption to 702 acres of government land from Section 81(3) of the Land Reforms Act, 1963, and assigned it to Hope Plantation, Bethel Plantation, and Life Time Plantation, causing a loss of around Rs.356 crore to the exchequer.

The petitioner said the Peerumade Taluk Land Board had taken over the 1,300-acre plantation as government-owned excess land, which had been assigned to South India Tea Estate during the pre-Independence period.

It was also alleged that the UDF government took the decision to grant exemption to the company during the last days of its tenure despite the fact that the two previous governments in 2004 and 2010 had issued orders for taking over the land.

Besides Mr. Chandy and Mr. Prakash, the petitioner also named Additional Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta and managing directors of the three plantation companies as respondents.