No help from High Commission, Pakistani national stuck in Kerala jail

A Pakistani national, who was set free by an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here, has been languishing in a prison for several months due to “lack of assistance” from his country’s High Commission in India, Congress MLA P. T. Thomas said on Wednesday.

Mr. Thomas, also a former Lok Sabha MP, said he met Pakistani national Abdul Qadir on Tuesday when he visited the Ernakulam district jail at Kakkanad to inspect the basic facilities provided for jail officers and inmates.

He said Qadir, 53, was part of 11-member crew of the Iranian vessel ‘Barooki’, which was intercepted off the Kerala coast in July last year. No offences were found against the crew, comprising 10 Iranian nationals and Qadir, the lone Pakistani, by the NIA court in March this year.

Following the court order, the Foreigner Regional Registration Office initiated procedures for deportation.

“I met Qadir who has been lodged in the jail. While his colleagues from Iran left for their country after they received assistance from their embassy in New Delhi, Qadir is still lodged in the jail here due to lack of assistance from the Pakistani High Commission,” Mr. Thomas told PTI.

He hoped that the Pakistani High Commission would intervene and coordinate with Indian authorities to facilitate deportation of their national languishing in the jail.

Mr. Thomas said Qadir had provided two addresses to the jail authorities. “According to one document, he belongs to Jeevani village, Bstivan, Baluchistan. Another one says Qadir belongs to Jan Mohammed Kaloi village under the Dalel police station limits in Sanghar district of Sindh province,” he said.

Mr. Thomas said Qadir is the sole bread winner for his family comprising wife, Sareena; ailing mother, Bechel; and sister, Sobha. He has no children.

The court had released the crew after the NIA, which conducted a probe into the case, had stated that they had no links either with any terror outfit or international drug mafia.

Barooki was intercepted by the Coast Guard and the State police following intelligence inputs in July last year off the coast of Alappuzha and brought to Vizhinjam.

The crew was detained by the Coast Guard and the police, which recovered a satellite communication set and a Pakistani identity card from the vessel.

The case was later handed over to the NIA and a team of the agency and scientists of the Geological Survey of India had conducted a mission on board the research vessel RV Samudra Ratnakar off the Kerala coast to recover objects allegedly dropped in the deep sea from the dhow. — PTI