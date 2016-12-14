No beer takeaways in Kerala: SC

more-in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a plea by bar and hotel owners in Kerala, where sale of liquor is only limited to five-star hotels, to allow tipplers to carry their beer outside the hotel premises to drink.

A Bench, led by Justice Madan B. Lokur, denied a petition filed by Hotel Elegance, represented by advocate Roy Abraham, for a declaration that bar owners armed with FL11 licence have no prohibition on selling beer to persons who want to consume his liquor outside the hotel premises.

Upholding an order by a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on November 29, the Supreme Court peremptorily refused the petition's prayer for a direction “commanding” the State government not to interfere with the sale of beer for consumption within and outside the hotel premises as customers choose.

The petition contended that the High Court erred in holding that licencee in Form FL-11 issued under Rule 13 (11) of the Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953 (the Rules) was not entitled to sell beer in bottles for carrying outside the licenced premises in spite of there being no such express prohibition in the conditions of licence or under the relevant Rules.

The petitioner hotel had been granted a licence to operate as a beer parlour in 2015.

However in June 2016, the Excise Inspector at the Kanjirappally excise range intercepted a person carrying three bottles of beer in a plastic cover. On questioning, the man divulged that he had purchased the beer from the petitioner hotel. The official had subsequently registered a crime under the Abkari Act.

Though a Single Bench of the High Court had come to the conclusion that there was no prohibition under the Rules or the conditions of licence for sale of beer for carrying outside the hotel, the Division Bench had on November 29 set the decision aside.