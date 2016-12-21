New window for coop. banks

more-in

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Thursday opened a new window for cooperative banks and primary credit cooperative societies post demonetisation, by issuing orders that permit different categories of government licenced contractors to submit capability certificates issued by these institutions for renewal of their registration or upgrading their status.

Mr. Sudhakaran said in an official statement here that currently, capability certificates issued by nationalised or scheduled commercial banks alone were accepted by the Public Works Department. Under the new guidelines approved by the Minister, all A Class and B Class contractors can submit the capability certificates issued by the Kerala State Cooperative Bank or the District Cooperative Banks also. In the case of C Class and D Class contractors, the certificate issued by primary cooperative societies would be enough.

The department had received several memorandums from various organisations seeking exemption from this requirement. The Minister, explaining the practical difficulties in giving exemption, said the Public Works Manual contained the stipulation on capability certificates in order to ensure that the contractors who take up works have the financial capacity to carry out the job.

“The new guidelines will energise the cooperative institutions which had been kept out of the mainstream financial sector in the aftermath of demonetisation,’’ Mr. Sudhakaran, who was Cooperation Minister in an earlier term, said.

Technical committee

The PWD also constituted a technical committee to scrutinise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of various road corridors across the State that have been approved for special investment scheme (anti-recession package) and for funding of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The committee will scrutinise the DPR, verify Bill of Quantities and accord technical sanction of the works approved for KIIFB funding.