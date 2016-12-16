New-look lottery tickets to hit stands soon

more-in

Kerala Lottery tickets will soon have security features akin to currency notes. In addition to a series of measures mooted to completely overcome the threat of duplication, it has been proposed to print the tickets on paper with water-marking and also a micro text.

The remit of a committee appointed by the Finance Department was to propose security features that will eliminate the scope for manipulation and plug the loopholes in the ticket draw and prize distribution system. The expert committee that held three meetings to evolve a fool-proof security system is likely to submit an interim report next week.

Sources in the Finance and Lottery Departments told The Hindu here that a thorough overhaul of the ticket printing, vending, and prize distribution system was initiated in the face of a surge of complaints about attempts by tricksters to replicate tickets and pocket prizes.

Though such attempts were largely limited to the prize in the Rs.5,000 limit and given away by agents and vendors, even minor chinks in the system were feared to rock the credibility of the government-run lottery.

The committee is learnt to have discussed various options such as water-marking, encryption of hidden images that could be distinguished only through a special lens, a lock and key system for protecting the brand, and use of a micro or nano text to defeat attempts to duplicate original tickets.

Adopting any of such measures would put an end to the attempts to replicate prize-winning tickets and also other malpractices in vogue. But such features are expected to enhance the value of the tickets and instances of misuse would invite serious punishment too. The committee has to be watchful about adopting expensive measures. Adopting any of the features, mainly water-marking, would be expensive, sources said.

On deciding to use the paper with water-marking for printing the tickets, the government would have to procure large quantities. The cost of acquiring other features too would be equally expensive. The committee is learnt to have resolved to store the counterfoil of the sold tickets in the Lottery Department godowns for six months for any verification in the event of a dispute and then transfer the stock to Hindustan Newsprint Limited for recycling. A final decision on all these issues would be made soon, sources said.