National anthem issue: protesters decry coercive nature of order

The 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been caught in a controversy following the arrest of 11 persons, including a woman, who failed to stand up when the national anthem was played before a screening on Monday evening.

Tagore theatre, the main venue of the festival, witnessed protests by a group of film-makers and delegates against the arrests. The police action followed a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to the State Police Chief Loknath Behra, citing media reports that some festival delegates did not stand up for the anthem.

Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan said the government was just implementing the Supreme Court order over the issue.

“As far as the State government is concerned, there would not be any use of force to teach people the rudimentary of patriotism. Patriotic feelings must evolve from the depth of mind. It must not be created artificially. If we fail to absorb the nationalistic spirit, who else will understand its value? It would be an unpardonable crime if we refuse to respect national anthems of other countries during foreign trips. That alone is sufficient ground to force us to stand up while playing of the national anthem,’’ he said.

The protesters said that all of them have utmost respect for the national anthem, but were against forcing people to stand up in cinema theatres. They also questioned the logic of imposing the rule only in cinema halls.

“Nationalism is not something that should be forced down our throats. This is leading to a situation where people are being told what to think, what to eat and what to read,” said award-winning film-maker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who was part of the protest.

The Supreme Court had last month ordered all cinema halls across the country to play the national anthem before the screening of films. Following this order, an independent film society had filed a petition seeking an exemption for the IFFK from the scope of the SC order, arguing that playing the anthem before every screening would create difficulties for delegates, including foreign film-makers. However, the SC ordered that the anthem must be played before every screening.

Though most of the delegates have complied with the SC order, a few have marked their protest by sitting during the anthem. The photographs of the same printed in some dailies led to the complaint to the Police Chief.

“There are 490 screenings across 13 theatres in this city over this week. Considering practicality, festivals like this should have been exempted from the order. The protests are against the imposition, not against the anthem as such,” said a delegate, on condition of anonymity.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organisers of the IFFK, is now carrying announcements before every show asking delegates to follow the court order. The reservations are cancelled if the delegate fail to reach the hall, five minutes before the show.