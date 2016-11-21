Murali flays Sudheeran’s stance

more-in

Welcomes UDF move to tie up with LDF to take up cooperative sector’s cause

Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan on Monday criticised Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran for not convening the political affairs committee (PAC) to discuss the crisis in the cooperative sector caused by demonetisation of high value currency notes.

“Had he convened the PAC, the differences in the party over forging a joint platform with the Left parties on the issue could have been avoided,” he said. Welcoming the United Democratic Front’s decision to work towards forming a joint platform with Left parties, Mr. Muraleedharan said such a decision would be in tangent with moves at the national level under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi against the unpopular decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes and issue Rs.2,000 notes.

Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had a hidden agenda in demolishing Kerala’s cooperative sector. The BJP did not have any stakes in the sector. Owing to the strong presence of the Congress and the CPI (M) in the sector, which touched the lives of ordinary people, the BJP had limits to its ambition of making electoral gains. It is in this context that the BJP-led Centre attempts to undermine the vibrant cooperative sector in the State should be viewed, he said.

When asked about the emerging confrontation between the CPI(M) and the Congress over the former’s alleged attempts to capture district cooperative banks dominated by the UDF, Mr. Muraleedharan said the two parties should forge a common platform to save the cooperative sector, setting aside political differences. “The house will collapse, if its foundations are shaken,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said the Congress PAC should have been convened as soon demonetisation was announced. The PAC is meant to provide collective leadership. Leaders like him would be forced to publicly air their views if appropriate party forums are unavailable, he said.