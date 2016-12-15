Kerala

Munawwarali Thangal to head MYL

Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal of Panakkad has been chosen president of the Muslim Youth League (MYL), putting to rest speculations and organisational wrangling about finding a new chief to the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Son of former IUML president Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, Mr. Munawwarali was chosen at a meeting of IUML leaders held in Kozhikode on Thursday. P.K. Firoz is the new general secretary of the Youth League. M.A. Samad is the treasurer. A meeting of the IUML top leadership had reached an agreement on Mr. Munawwarali. However, the agreement was neither smooth nor unanimous.

— Staff Reporter

