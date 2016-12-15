Munawwarali Thangal to head MYL

more-in

Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal of Panakkad has been chosen president of the Muslim Youth League (MYL), putting to rest speculations and organisational wrangling about finding a new chief to the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Son of former IUML president Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, Mr. Munawwarali was chosen at a meeting of IUML leaders held in Kozhikode on Thursday. P.K. Firoz is the new general secretary of the Youth League. M.A. Samad is the treasurer. A meeting of the IUML top leadership had reached an agreement on Mr. Munawwarali. However, the agreement was neither smooth nor unanimous.

— Staff Reporter