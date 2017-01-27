More trains to be regulated from today

more-in

Railways have announced regulation of more trains from January 28 to February 6 in connection with the track maintenance being taken up between Irinjalakuda and Puthukkad.

The regulation is in addition to the train diversion via Alappuzha and other restrictions to take up the work. From January 28 to February 6, 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Palakkd Town Amrita Express will be detained at Aluva for 135 minutes except on Thursdays.

Train 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express will be detained for two-and-a-half hours between Ernakulam and Puthukkad, according to a Railways release here on Friday.

Train 22149 Ernakulam-Patna Express (Tuesday), 22655, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nizamuddin Express (Saturdays), 22114 Kochuveli-LokmanyaTilak Express (Thursday and Monday) and 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nizamuddin Express (Saturdays) will be detained at Chalakudy for one hour. Train 56370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger will be detained at Chalakudy for 20 minutes.

Subway works

In connection with the construction of a subway between Wadakkancherry and Mulagunnathukavu, trains will be regulated on Saturday.

Train 56389 Ernakulam-Kottayam Passenger leaving Ernakulam at 8.35 p.m. will be cancelled. Train 56363 Nilambur-Ernakulam Passenger will be short-terminated at Shoranur.

Train 16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Express will be detained at Wadakkanchery for 45 minutes, 16335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Express will be detained for 30 minutes at Vallathol Nagar and 56605 Coimbatore-Thrissur Passenger will be detained at Vallathol Nagar for 45 minutes.