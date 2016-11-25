Mollywood’s hit pair Dileep, Kavya tie the knot

more-in

Popular Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot here on Friday morning, putting an end to long-standing rumours.

The marriage was held at a private hotel in the city around 10 a.m. Only close relatives and the friends of the ‘hit pair’ in the film industry attended the function. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi stood close to the newly-wed couple, who sought the blessings of their fans and film lovers for a happy married life.

The tinsel town was abuzz with reports that Dileep and Kavya Madhavan would soon tie the knot, especially following his divorce with actor Manju Warrier last year. Kavya Madhavan had earlier got divorced from Nishal Chandra, a banking professional in the Middle East.

Stating that he had chosen a partner who had been made a scapegoat for the troubles in his family life, Dileep said Kavya Madhavan was never responsible for it. Dileep and Manju Warrier’s daughter Meenakshi said that she had persuaded his father and Kavya Madhavan to tie the knot.

The marriage took place in a year when both the actors are celebrating the silver jubilee of their entry into the Malayalam film industry. Kavya Madhavan was a child artiste in filmmaker Kamal’s Pookalam Varavayi in which Dileep was an assistant director. In 1999, Dileep played hero to Kavya’s debut as a heroine in popular director Lal Jose’s Chandranudhikunna Dhikkil.

The duo had played leading roles in movies such as Meesha Madhavan, Thenkashipattanam, Darling Darling, Runway, Thilakkam, Mizhi Randilum, Perumazhakalam, Pappi Appacha to name a few. Dileep and Kavya were last seen together in renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Pinneyum.