Minister to open first virology lab in Wayanad

A regional virology laboratory, the first such joint venture of the Health Department and the Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR) of Manipal University, will e opened on the premises of the Taluk Hospital at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district on Sunday. Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the laboratory at 2.p.m.

‘The lab, set up at a cost of Rs.1 crore with modern facilities, is expected to strengthen diagnostics and surveillance for existing and emerging viral strains, especially Kyasanur Forest Disease, (KFD or Monkey fever)’, V.V. Suraj, Superintendent, Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery, told The Hindu.

The lab has been set up as a part of an ongoing study of the university on the prevalence of micro-organisms in hilly areas.

“It normally takes three or four days to get results of sophisticated blood tests from the MCVR, but now blood samples can be tested within 24 hours at the new facility,” Dr. Suraj said. The lab has been equipped with BSL-2 (Biosafety Level) facility to carry out serology, bacteriology, molecular diagnosis and RT-PCR, he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration, in association with Health Department, has intensified preventive measures, including vaccination drive, to combat KFD.

The District Health Department had collected as many as 2,800 doses of vaccine as a part of it, of which 113 doses of vaccination had been given free of cost in Noolpuzha, Pulpally, Chethalayam areas, District Collector B.S. Thirumeni said.

Though one case each had been reported in 2013 and 2014, an outbreak of KFD had been reported in the district in 2015, V. Jithesh, District Medical Officer, said.

The disease claimed as many as 11 lives and 102 people tested positive in 2015 whereas 9 KFD cases were reported in 2016, Dr. Jithesh added.