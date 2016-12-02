Minister lists programmes for the differently-abled

more-in

International Day of Persons with Disabilities falls today

Kerala is a model for other States when it comes to the welfare of the differently-abled, Health and Social Justice Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

In her message on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, she said the government was doing its best to create an inclusive society for the disabled. Various programmes are being evolved for better education, job opportunities, rehabilitation of the disabled, along with activities like issuing medical certificates, special identity cards, etc.

After the LDF came to power, the Social Justice Department, in cooperation with the Central public sector unit Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, conducted three disability detection camps in the State. Assistive devices worth Rs.50 lakh will be distributed in the coming days.

Assistive devices worth crores are also being distributed through the Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation, through camps held at panchayat-level.

The government is also providing a subsidy of Rs.5,000 to Rs.1 lakh through the corporation for loans taken by differently-abled persons from nationalised banks. Also, through the National Handicapped Finance and Welfare Corporation, the government is providing large-scale loans for major projects taken up by the disabled, at an interest of five per cent.

However, it was a fact that neither the Centre nor the State governments have been able to implement fully the three per cent reservation for physically challenged persons in government jobs.

To clear the backlog in appointments, the government has now decided to give permanent placement in phases to the disabled who are currently serving as temporary workers. After the new LDF government assumed office, 78 disabled temporary workers were given permanent posting.

Ms. Shylaja said the recent selection of the chairman and non-official members of the Handicapped Welfare Corporation, from among the physically challenged persons themselves, is a positive step towards change.