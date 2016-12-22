Metropolitan transport authority planned

more-in

The State government is planning to establish a metropolitan transport authority to bring all modes of transport under one umbrella, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Speaking at an Assocham conference on ‘Sustainable urban road transport’ at New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Saseendran said a legislation, meant for the establishment of the authority, was in the pipeline.

The proposal for initiating a suburban railway project was also in the advanced stages, an Assocham release here quoted the Minister as saying.

Mr. Saseendran said the State wanted the Centre to support its proposal to extend JNNURM buses to all the five cities in the State and to financially assist the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which operates over 5,000 buses.

Bio-fuel

The State government had introduced bio-fuel in a few petrol pumps to make public transport system economical and pollution-free. “Now we are planning to introduce this at 69 centres in Kerala,” the Minister said.

He said the the State government was planning to amend the Kerala Road Safety Authority Act, 2007, to put in place a comprehensive mobility plan. “A concerted effort by various government departments like Transport, Public Works, Police, Local Self-Government, and others are necessary to achieve this goal.”