Media play big role in preserving judicial system: Chandran Pillai

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) secretary K. Chandran Pillai has urged judges to rein in lawyers who, according to him, are refusing to see reason in the ongoing conflict related to High Court coverage by the media.

Mr. Pillai was inaugurating a High Court march organised jointly by 19 trade unions and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here on Wednesday in protest against the ban on media in covering courts. Forcing media personnel to stay away from courts was a blot on the image of the country. The judicial system was the common asset of the country and the media played a big role in preserving it, Mr. Pillai said.

Indian National Trade Union Congress (IRCTC) district unit president K.K. Ibrahimkutty presided. Trade union workers and media personnel participated in the march, which started from near Taj Junction. the police stopped the march in front of the office of the Inspector General of Police following which the protesters sat on the road raising slogans.

Media personnel from across the State took part in the march.