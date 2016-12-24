Massive procession on Tuesday

Differently abled persons take out a procession ahead of Buon Natale celebrations in Thrissur on Saturday.

more-in

Preparations are in full swing for the mammoth procession to be held on Tuesday in connection with buon Natale, meaning merry Christmas.

The celebrations, in connection with Christmas and New Year, are being organised by the Thrissur Archdiocese in association with Thrissur Pauravali.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will inaugurate the celebrations and flag off a procession from St. Thomas College at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Tourism Minister Katakampalli Surendran will be the chief guest.

The procession will go around the city and conclude at the St. Thomas College itself by 7.30 p.m., said Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. “Buon Natale is a cultural festival in connection with Christmas and New Year. The celebrations are aimed at strengthening communal harmony. People are cooperating with the celebrations irrespective of religion, caste, and political beliefs,” Mar Thazhath said.

The procession will have more than 20 floats, which will exhibit the cultural heritage and communal harmony of the country. More than 50 artisans from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are making them, Fr. Lijo Chittilappilly, working chairman of buon Natale, said. A flash mob by more than 5,000 dancers will be another attraction.

A mini-pooram with three caparisoned elephants and percussion ensembles will also add colour to the procession.

A procession of Harley-Davidson bikes, band sets, camels, 1,000-odd angels, cycle rickshaws, and many Santa Clauses will be some of the other attractions of the procession. The funds for charity in connection with buon Natale will be announced at the valedictory. Houses will be built and financial assistance will be provided for the poor.

The buon Natale celebrations, which had already entered the Guinness World Records as the largest gathering of Santha Clauses, will be celebrated in a more colourful manner this time, said Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan. Ministers A.C. Moideen, V.S. Sunil Kumar, C. Ravidranath and MLAs will participate.