Maoists condemn police action at Nilambur

Six days after two Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter with the commando arm of the Kerala Police in the Nilambur forests, a statement was circulated here on Wednesday condemning the police action.

The release appeared in the news box of the Wayanad Press Club on behalf of ‘CPI (Maoist) AC Committee’.

It claimed that a murder plot was hatched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and top police officials to help the corrupt, corporates, and antisocial elements.

The Maoists have raised various issues affecting the people, which provoked the ruling class ultimately leading to the cold-blooded murder of the two.

“Your bullets cannot suppress us and the drops of blood shed at Karulai will be the beginning of your destruction,” the release said.

Wayanad police chief K.Karthik said the police were verifying the source of the release.

A handwritten poster calling for retaliation was found three days ago near the burial place of Varghese, a Naxalite leader shot dead a few decades back, at Vellamunda town, Mr. Karthik said.