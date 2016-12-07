Maoists’ death: HC rejectsplea for re-examination

more-in

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined a plea for a directive to conduct a re-examination on the bodies of two Maoists killed in an alleged encounter with the police inside the Nilambur forests.

Dismissing a petition filed by D. Sreedharan, younger brother of slain Maoist Kuppu Devarajan against the Manjeri Sessions Court order, the Bench observed that the petitioner was not in a position to establish that any mistake or irregularities were committed during the post-mortem examination conducted at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The Manjeri Sessions Court had earlier rejected the petition filed by the petitioner seeking a re-examination on the bodies of Kuppuswami and Kaveri alias Ajitha kept at the Medical College Hospital.

The court observed that the petitioner alleged that the deaths were due to a fake encounter. It was always left open to the petitioner to seek all available remedy in accordance with the law.

The petitioner pointed out that a thorough infra red photography of the body along with hysto-pathological examination of the wounded tissues should have been collected during the post-mortem, which the junior police surgeons had failed to do for reasons best known to them. Besides, the report did not mention about the firing distance.

The petitioner also contended that the post-mortem should have been conducted by two doctors in the district hospital, one of them should be in charge/head of the district hospital as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

The government pleader submitted that, in fact, a panel of experienced doctors had conducted the post-mortem on the bodies of the slain Maoists. It was also videographed. Therefore, there was no need to conduct a further post-mortem on the bodies.