Mani promises steps to avoid load-shedding

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said that all steps will be taken to avoid load-shedding and if needed power will be purchased from outside.

Talking to mediapersons after visiting the Moolamattom power house on Sunday, after a leakage was detected in the penstock pipe, Mr. Mani said a meeting would be held with the Chief Minister to give final shape to the power purchase process.

The leakage in the pipe was detected on Saturday and there is a shortage of 390 MW of power generation following the shutdown of a power generator. There was a decline in reservoir water level following rainfall shortage, he said.

Mr. Mani said the leakage would be rectified by December 16 and power generation made normal. This was his first official visit to the district after becoming Minister.