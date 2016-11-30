Mani gets reprieve two complaints

more-in

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday appeared to have given a reprieve to former Finance Minister K.M. Mani.

The VACB told its special court here that there was no sufficient ground to proceed against Mr. Mani on two allegations raised against him by a private complainant, Paichira Nawaz.

Najmul Hassan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, VACB, had conducted two precursory inquiries against Mr. Mani at the instance of A. Baharudeen, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance.

One inquiry pertained to the allegation that Mr. Mani had used proceeds from suspected graft to conduct a mass wedding for indigent couples on the occasion of the golden jubilee of his party Kerala Congress (M).

Mr. Nawaz had alleged that Rs.5 crore “collected from bar hoteliers” was used to buy gold ornaments for the couples. Mr. Nawaz also alleged that there was corruption in the 300-odd appointments made by Mr. Mani in the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE). The Vigilance said in its preliminary inquiry report that it saw no merit in the allegation.

The petitioner, who represents himself, told the court that the Vigilance had done a shoddy job. The Dy.SP had just regurgitated the findings of his junior officers. There seemed to be no application of mind. The court said the petitioner was free to legally challenge the Vigilance findings.