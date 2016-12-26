Mandalam festival at Sabarimala temple concludes

more-in

The Mandalapuja marking the culmination of the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa Temple, was performed at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Monday.

A large number of devotees offered worship on the occasion.

The Neyyabhishekom offering was conducted till 11 a.m.

Kandararu Rajeevararu, Tantri (chief priest), assisted by Melsanthi (head priest) T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, performed the Brahmakalasapuja and the golden urn carrying the Brahmakalasom was taken out in a customary procession to the sanctum sanctorum.

The deity was adorned with the Thanka Anki, golden attire weighing 420 sovereigns offered by the late Chithira Tirunal of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, prior to the Mandalapuja.

The Tantri, assisted by the Melsanthi, performed the Kalasabhishekom and Mandalapuja between 12 noon and 12. 15 p.m.

Kadakampally Surendran, Devaswom Minister; Prayar Gopalakrishnan, TDB member; Ajay Tharayil, R. Bhaskaran, board members; C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Devaswom Commissioner; R. Girija, District Collector; and M. Manoj, Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court; attended the ceremony.

Makaravilakku

The Ayyappa Temple will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival. The Makaravilakku will be celebrated on January 14.

The Guruti ritual to propitiate the cohorts (Bhoothagana) of Lord Ayyappa will be performed at Malikappuram on January 19 and the temple will be closed on January 20, marking the culmination of the Makaravilakku festival as well as the annual pilgrimage season.