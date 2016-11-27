Magisterial inquiry into Maoist killing

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Viayan has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the shootout in the Karulai forest in Malappuram killing on Thrusday two Maoists.

A press note issued by the Chief Minister's office on Sunday said Mr. Vijayan has asked the Perinthalmanna Sub Collector to conduct the inquiry. He has also referred the case registered in connection with the 'encounter killing' for further probe to the Crime Branch, the press note said.

The Chief Minister’s decision follows strong criticism of the ‘encounter killing’ from rights activists and, more importantly, from CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and other CPI leaders. From day one, Mr. Rajendran was critical of the police action and had made it clear that his party did not approve of Kerala being turned into land where Maoists are hunted down. His repeated statements on the subject are being seen as a strong criticism of the State police.

On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala too came out against the magisterial and Crime Branch inquiries, terming them grossly inadequate to bring out the truth. The Crime Branch inquiry would be particularly futile as the killings had been carried out by another wing of the State police. Only a free and fair inquiry would convince the people about the veracity of the police’s claims. There must, therefore, be an inquiry by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court, Mr. Chennithala said.

(EOM)