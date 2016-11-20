M.M. Mani to be inducted into Cabinet

more-in

Kadakampally likely to gain from shuffle in portfolios

Senior CPI(M) leader M.M. Mani, who represents the Udumbanchola constituency in the Kerala Assembly, is to be inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

The CPI(M) State committee decided to induct Mr. Mani, party State secretariat member, into the Cabinet at its three-day meeting, which concluded here on Sunday.

Mr. Mani is tipped to be given the Electricity portfolio. Mr. Mani is a first timer in the Assembly, but had been district secretary of the CPI(M) in Idukki for almost three decades. He would be sworn in as Minister on Tuesday.

Seventy-one-year old Mr. Mani’s induction would see a minor shuffle in the portfolios being held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and two Ministers. Consequent upon the induction, Mr. Vijayan would shed the Industries portfolio, which he has been holding for the past one month following the resignation of E.P. Jayarajan, who had landed the CPI(M) and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in deep embarrassment over alleged nepotism in key appointments in State public sector enterprises, on October 14.

Industries portfolio is likely to be allotted to A.C. Moideen, whose Cooperation and Tourism portfolios would go to Kadakampally Surendran, whose Electricity portfolio would be given to Mr. Mani. Mr. Surendran would also continue to hold charge of Devaswom, while the Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio would stay with Mr. Moideen.

Announcing the State committee’s decision to induct Mr. Mani into the Cabinet, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the allocation of portfolios would be done by the Chief Minister.

Grateful to party: Mani

Talking to reporters, Mr. Mani said he was happy and grateful to the party for having picked him up for the job. He refused to be drawn into the recent controversies over his critical remarks about CPI nominees in the Cabinet, which had seen the CPI coming out strongly against him.