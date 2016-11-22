M.M. Mani in the saddle

Outgoing Electricity Minister Kadakampalli Surendran congratulating M.M. Mani before he sworn in Minister, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Amidst an enthusiastic presence of Ministers, legislators and Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters, M.M. Mani was sworn in as Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in a specially erected ‘pandal’ on the sprawling lawns of Raj Bhavan here.

Much before the swearing-in ceremony at 4.30 p.m., a large number of MLAs from both sides of the political divide arrived at Raj Bhavan to bear witness to the ceremony. Many of them went up to Mr. Mani, who was seated near the dais, and offered their congratulations.

Shortly before the ceremony began, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the pandal to a robust round of applause from the CPI(M) supporters. Shutterbugs jostled to get a good frame as a smiling Chief Minister walked up to Mr. Mani and greeted him. Shortly afterwards Mr. Vijayan was escorted up to the dais to await the arrival of Governor P. Sathasivam.

Immediately after the Governor arrived, Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand asked his permission to present the Minister-designate to take the oaths of office and secrecy. Mr. Sathasivam administered the oaths to Mr. Mani.

Once the Chief Secretary announced that the swearing-in ceremony was complete, there was a rush of Ministers and MLAs to offer felicitations to the new Minister.

Mr. Mani’s family members and scores of people from his home district of Idukki had come to the capital to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Among the first to greet the new Minister was Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan.