Licencing introduced for seed sales

The Agriculture Department has introduced a licencing system for the sale of seeds and planting material in Kerala.

An official press note issued here on Thursday said the move was aimed at ensuring the quality of planting material used by farmers. Seed companies and dealers have been directed to procure licence before March 31, 2017.

Under the Seed Act, 1966, and the Seed Rules 1968, the sale of seeds and planting material is required to be approved by the Principal Agricultural Officers at the district-level. Unauthorised sale is a criminal offence.

The government has issued a notification authorising block-level Assistant Directors of Agriculture to monitor and implement the Seed Act. Special squads would be set up to prevent unauthorised sale.

Director of Agriculture Biju Prabhakar said unlicenced seed companies and dealers would be forced to shut shop and their stocks impounded.