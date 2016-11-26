Law degree not a must for court reporting, says HC judge

more-in

Kerala High Court judge P. Ubaid on Saturday said there had not been any stipulation that law graduates alone could cover court proceedings.

Speaking at the National Law Day observance organised by the District Legal Services Authority here, Justice Ubaid said all mediapersons could cover court proceedings. The High Court had formulated norms to provide additional benefits to accredited legal correspondents.

Pointing out that the prerequisites for accreditation had been misinterpreted, Justice Ubaid clarified that the norms did not restrict the entry of journalists to the court premises.

“Mediapersons can enter the court premises, witness, and report proceedings. In fact, courts can be accessed by all members of the public. On the other hand, accredited legal correspondents will have certain privileges. These included access to the chambers of private secretaries, free copies of court orders, and entry to the media room, when it reopens,” he said.

Legal educationist and former Vice Chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies N.K. Jayakumar lamented that a “few judges and a minority of advocates” failed to accept the view that the courts were meant for the people.

“Sadly, they are of the perception that the courts belonged to them and that all others were outsiders granted entry under their benevolence,” he said.

He added that the public had the right to know the proceedings in courts. “Total transparency must be the hallmark of our justice dispensation system. The demand to permit live telecast of proceedings must be seriously looked into,” Dr. Jayakumar opined.