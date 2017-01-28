Law academy stir may drag on

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan arriving at the strike venue at the Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The ongoing agitation of Kerala Law Academy Law College students is likely to drag on with the University of Kerala Syndicate stopping short of seeking Principal P. Lekshmi Nair’s resignation.

Though the findings of a subcommittee validated the students’ apprehensions, the outcome of the Syndicate’s special meeting appears to have divided the student community. The agitators who had managed to cobble together a united front have begun to witness a split amongst themselves.

The KSU-AISF-MSF-ABVP combine accused the varsity of having betrayed their trust. “While the Principal has been asked to stay away from the examination process, the directive will not prevent her from intervening in the activities indirectly. The university has done little to alleviate our concerns,” Christine Mathew, KSU unit president, said.

However, the SFI has termed the outcome a ‘historic success.’ The decision will pave way for more transparency in internal assessment and activities of the college,” SFI unit secretary P. Harichandan said.

Heated discussion

The Syndicate meet witnessed heated deliberations with members disagreeing on the course of action. The discussion came to an end with nine members, including Director of Public Instruction K.V. Mohankumar, voting for the resolution and six others, including five Congress members and R. Lathadevi, the lone CPI nominee, opposing it. K.S. Gopakumar of the Congress and M.K. Abdul Rahim of the IUML abstained from voting.

Congress nominee Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala said the Syndicate had failed in its duties by taking a lenient stance towards the college.

However, P. Rajesh Kumar, CPI(M) nominee, said the university had done all it could within the ambit of the statute. “The decision of debar the Principal will prevent her from wielding her influence,” he said.