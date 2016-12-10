LIC policy holders left in the lurch

more-in

The Union government’s decision to deny permission to the Life Insurance Corporation of India to accept demonetised currency notes is reported to have left the life security of scores of policy holders at stake.

A large number of customers who had availed themselves of insurance policies ranging between Rs.1 lakh and Rs.5 lakh, mostly in the lower and middle-income brackets, were unable to pay the premium in time for want of currency and now run the risk of losing the insurance cover for payment default, sources said.

Though the LIC and banks are being governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, only banks, except those in the cooperative sector, were allowed to accept demonetised Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes. Permission was granted to post offices, petrol bunks and even toll plazas, but LIC was not included on the list of institutions identified for exchanging demonetised notes. The decision could lead to a trust deficit, sources said.

Kerala accounts for a lion’s share of the 30 crore policy holders across the country. A large number of them, pensioners, government employees and such others, could lose insurance cover. In the event of an accident or a serious ailment, they would not get the benefits of the policy they had been maintaining for years. Moreover, they would have to undergo all mandatory procedures, including medical tests, for reviving their policy, sources said

Equally pitiable is the plight of 10,61,560 agents across the country. Most of them eke out a living by issuing and servicing policies and maintaining their client base intact. Payment disruptions would take a heavy toll on their monthly returns and many of them would be compelled to explore other career options. But that is not easy either. About 90 per cent of the agents have crossed the age limit for a job and would be rendered unemployed.

According to P.G. Dileep, national general secretary, LIC Agents Organisation of India, “the thoughtless decision of the Centre has left the insurance sector in a shambles. Due importance should have been given for the corporation that enjoys so much public confidence.” The organisation had cautioned the Centre about the ramifications of the decision to drop LIC from the list of institutions identified for note exchange, but it went unheeded. The Centre should have exercised its discretion before reaching such conclusions, he said.