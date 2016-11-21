LDF announces 24 hour stir against cooperative crisis created by demonetisation

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21:

The Left Democratic Front has decided to broad base its agitation against the attempts to undermine Kerala’s vibrant cooperative sector under the pretext of demonetisation by organising a day and night demonstrations at the local bodies’ level on November 24 and 25. The agitation will begin at 10 am on November 24 and end at 10 am the next day.

In a statement here, LDF convenor Vaikkom Vishwan said the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party were trying to strangle Kerala’s cooperative sector which has been a life line of the people of Kerala. The LDF’s stand is to organise a general platform of protest cutting across political affiliation. It wanted all persons active in the cooperative sector to stand united in the attempts to save it.

Mr. Vishwan said the Centre had failed to solve the difficulties faced by the people as a result of the demonetisation of the high value currency notes. The crisis became acute because sufficient precautionary steps were not taken prior to withdrawing the notes from circulation. He alleged that the attempts to undermine the cooperative sector was pre-planned . The sector had been able to attract the trust of people and attempt was to destroy this by creating panic situation.

The CPI(M) state secretariat issued a statement expressing solidarity with the day and night agitation called by the LDF. It said that the entire state, irrespective of politial affiliation, was opposed to the moves to undermine the cooperative sector. It wanted all other political parrites to cooperate with the LDF’s agitation and convert into an unanimous voice against the Cetnre’s decision.

The CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran issued a statement extending his party’s full support to the LDF agitation against the Centre’s attempt to paralyse the rural economy of the State.

EoM