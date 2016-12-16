Kudumbasree to collect NoRKs details

more-in

A project is being drawn up to collect details of non-resident Keralites, including those living in other States, using the Kudumbasree community development societies, Minister for Local Self-government K.T. Jaleel has said. This would be of huge benefit to the government, he said.

The Minister was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Kudumbasree executive director S. Harikishore and Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission chief executive officer Arup Ratan Sharma for implementing the Kudumbasree development model in Tripura.

The Minister said it had been decided to implement several novel programmes for ensuring the Kudumbasree women’s development and their equality. The Kochi Metro Rail project that provided jobs ranging from cleaning to office work to nearly 800 women was just the start. By the time the project was completed, as many as 1,800 women would find employment there. Kudumbasree aimed at creating jobs for women in many other sectors, he said.

Educated Kudumbasree members would be given training and deployed for providing pre-marital counselling. This would be implemented at the block level in Kozhikode district on an experimental basis.

College girls would be provided with an opportunity to work with Kudumbasree so as to improve their confidence, determination and personality.

The Minister said efforts were on to solve at the earliest the problems of those who were part of the Kudumabsree initiative. As part of this, an increase in the price of Amritham nutrimix from Rs.56 to Rs.70 had been recommended. It had also been decided to enhance the honorarium of CDS chairpersons, he said.

A decision on increasing the salary of contract workers would be taken on the basis of the report of the subcommittee formed for this, he said.

The Minister also released a travelogue of Kudumbasree women in Malappuram as part of the study tours conducted by women neighbourhood groups by handing it over to Mr. Harikishore.