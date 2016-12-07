Kudumbasree to clean up water sources today

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

Members of Kudumbasree will clean 1,072 water sources as part of the launching of the Haritha Keralam project on Thursday.

A Kudumbasree Mission release said here on Wednesday that the members would clean the ponds and streams in various locales that have become stagnant over the years. The drive is being launched jointly by the mission officials, members of the neighbourhood groups of the mission and also local body members.

Steps would be taken for ensuring food safety by starting biofarming in 20,000 local body wards. It has been proposed to identify 50 cents fallow land in each ward and group farming would be extended to 10,000 acres for making the State self-reliant in fruits, vegetables and paddy. The mission would also publish a farm calendar comprising projects to be implemented in each panchayat during the year ahead.

Terrace farming would be popularised. Farming groups would supply seeds and manure to households. A cleaning drive would be launched on December 13 in association with the Suchitwa Mission. EOM/NJN