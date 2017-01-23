Kozhikode emerges winners yet again

Students of Kozhikode district team that lifted the championship at the Kerala State School Arts Festival receiving the gold cup from Education Minister C. Ravindranath and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in Kannur on Sunday. Photo: S.K. MOHAN | Photo Credit: S_K_MOHAN

more-in

There is no stopping Kozhikode. It won the Gold Cup as the leading district at the 57th State School Arts Festival here on Sunday.

It was Kozhikode’s 11th title in a row.

But the students of Kozhikode were kept on tenterhooks till the end by Palakkad and host Kannur. The champion finished with 939 points, just three more than the runner-up Palakkad. Kannur took the third place with 933 points.

Palakkad’s BSS Gurukulam HSS (Alathur) emerged as the best school in the High School section, while MKNMHSS, Kumaramangalam, Idukki, took the top spot in the Higher Secondary section.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Education Minister C. Ravindranath said the festival proved a bigger success than he anticipated. “It became a festival in the literal sense, much more than a competition between students,” he said. “The people of Kannur and teachers, as organisers, ensured that the festival was a huge success.”

He said the process to make the festival even better had already begun. “Discussions are underway about the changes required for the festival’s manual. Next year’s festival will be conducted according to the new manual,” he said.