Kodiyeri lays ground rule for invoking UAPA, NIA laws

Giving indications of the continuing disquiet in the State CPI(M) over the overenthusiasm being shown by the police to nab political workers and rights activists on tenuous grounds, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has clarified that the LDF government is firm that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should be invoked only to tackle terrorist activities.

In an article in the party organ Deshabhimani on Friday, Mr. Balakrishnan said nothing should be done in violation of the LDF government’s police policy, which had nothing in common with the policies of the last UDF government or the Modi government.

Contextualising his observation as a response to ‘attempts being made to rake up a controversy over the issue in the name of the national anthem’, the CPI(M) leader said the actions of the LDF government would go to show that it did not subscribe to the police policy of the last UDF or the Modi governments.

The police should be ready to go in for legal reviews in cases where false charges under UAPA had been slapped on individuals by the last government, he said.

Warns of action

He hinted at the possibility of action being taken against erring police officials.

The CPI(M) State secretary said the arrest and slapping of charges under Section 124 (a) of UAPA against writer Kamal C. Chavara had sent out a wrong message, though the decision to let him off after taking him into custody was appropriate.

The LDF government had always intervened decisively and taken action against erring officials whenever there were actions that ran contrary to the government’s police policy and the Police Act.

The Chief Minister himself had issued a strong warning that action would be taken against erring officers.