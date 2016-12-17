Kodiyeri – self financing colleges

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram

The Left Democratic Front will ensure that a comprehensive legislation to evolve the pay and service conditions of teachers and non-teaching staff in self-financing colleges in the State is in place soon, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) State general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the State convention of the Self-Financing Colleges Teachers and Staff Association (SFCTSA), he said those at the helm of the self-financing education sector were only interested in making profits by exploiting both the students as well as the employees.More and more people have been coming forward with applications to start new self-financing colleges in Kerala, precisely because they are sure that the ventures would be profitable.

However, the Left government had adopted the policy that no more self-financing colleges will be allowed in the State because of quality of education issues and also because none of the applicants were interested in paying the teaching staff salaries on a par with the salaries of those teaching in government colleges, Mr. Balakrishnan, said.

In many of the unaided self-financing colleges, neither did the students have necessary facilities for higher education nor were the teaching staff being paid decent salaries. In many of these institutions, teaching staff were being treated like slaves, Mr. Balakrishnan, said.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader K.N. Balagopal and representatives of the SFCTSA spoke on the occasion.

