Kerala turning into land of demons: RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Dattatreya Hosabale has said that “God’s Own Country is turning into the land of demons.”

He was addressing a sit-in protest against political violence in Kerala organised by Hindu groups in front of the Kerala House at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.

Condemning the “recurring assaults and gruesome killings of RSS and BJP workers,” the RSS joint secretary urged the people to demand President’s rule in the State.

“The backward commission and National Human Rights Commission should look into the political murders happening in Kerala immediately. I appeal to the common man to spread the message about the brutal killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala. The violence is staged by CPI(M),” Mr. Hosabale alleged.

He said the media “has not focussed on the killings” and was “mute on the issue.”

Later, a RSS-BJP delegation led by Mr. Hosabale submitted a memorandum to Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir demanding the Centre’s intervention for ending the attacks and announce a rehabilitation package for the affected.