Kerala taps Facebook Live to woo tourists

With Facebook Live streaming getting more traction with companies and brands, Kerala Tourism, in association with stakeholders in the tourism industry, has used it successfully to promote ‘God’s Own Country’ as a honeymoon destination.

Over 25 lakh viewers across the world watched the video of live streaming from the famed beach resort of Kovalam on Friday evening. The novel initiative was part of the measures to project the beach resort, that has earned the State a name in the world tourism map, and attract holidayers.

Apart from Kerala Tourism that made available the live streaming on the Facebook page, the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India (ATTOI), tour operators, hoteliers and holidayers who stepped into the Udaya Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel & Spa did live streaming.

The highlight was the engagement of Paul, an engineer, and Alison Woytowich from Ohio in the U.S. The engagement was held underwater in the presence of hundreds of guests. Both were attired in the costume of Scuba divers to go deep into the water. Later, they proceeded to the beachside for a candlelight dinner.

The event was a big success as 14 lakh viewers watched it on Saturday on the official Facebook page. We are planning another Facebook Live from the tea estates in Munnar soon to promote the hill station that is attracting honeymooners from all over, said ATTOI president Anish Kumar P.K.

The event was also a curtain raiser for the second edition of the International Conference on Travel Technology (ICTT) to be held from June 8 to 10 in Kochi.

Like the previous edition ,the effective usage of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram Snapchat) to promote business and to spread brand awareness will remain the key feature.

The innovative step was launched in the backdrop of the State winning the award for the Best Honeymoon destination in India, based on a readers poll conducted by “Travel + Leisure India and South Asia.