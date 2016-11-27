Kerala salutes Castro

more-in

Leaders hail his role in fights against imperialism worldwide

Kerala saluted Fidel Castro, with people from various walks of life remembering his contribution to the socialist system.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Fidel Castro’s contribution cannot be confined to Cuba since he captured the imagination of anti-imperialist forces. He challenged American imperialism at its own doorstep. Castro played a major role in thwarting the capitalist propaganda that the collapse of Soviet Union had made socialism redundant. His unwavering socialist perceptions provide strength to communist movements worldwide, Mr. Vijayan said.

Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan said the lodestar of the communist movement had set with the demise of Castro. His life and times provided energy and light to liberation struggles across the world. The huge gap left by Castro’s death cannot be bridged at a time when imperialism dominates the world in one form or other. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Mr. Castro would continue to guide the struggles against imperialism and its injustices. He recalled the close contacts that Castro maintained with the Indian communist movement. The party flag will fly at half mast for three days.

Communist Party of India State secretary Kanam Rajendran said Mr. Castro’s contribution in giving the non-alignment movement its anti-imperialist character needs special mention. He was a source of strength for various liberation struggles in Latin America, not to mention the inspiration he was for the revolutionary movements in India.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Mr. Castro was an inspiration for struggles against injustice and suppression. He was a world leader who did not have a parallel because he led his country towards progress even while fighting against imperialist forces. KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran recalled Mr. Castro’s contribution to the Non-Aligned Movement and his close association with India.