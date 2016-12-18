Kerala may have to close 115 liquor outlets

more-in

The State government on Saturday asked the Excise Department to furnish the list of bar hotels, beer and wine parlours and government-run liquor retail outlets that could face potential closure in the wake of the momentous Supreme Court decision banning the sale of liquor through licensed premises abutting National and State Highways (NH/SH) from next fiscal.

The move was to gauge the impact the verdict would have on future excise enforcement and also to asses its fallout on the crucial hotel and tourism sectors.

The government has also to factor in the social and economic costs of the decision. It is mindful that the State has arguably the highest per capita consumption of liquor in the country as evidenced by the ubiquitous queues in front of State-run liquor outlets.

Now, it faces the difficult prospect of shutting down 115 State-run liquor outlets abutting 77 State and 9 National Highways criss-crossing Kerala. (64 of them are on the NH and rest on the SH.)

The number would increase significantly if outlets within a 500 m radius from the ‘outer-edge’ of the highways are also closed.

Relocating them is difficult given the space constraints and the government is fearful that bootleggers would step in to fill the resultant yawning gap between demand and supply. The decision has significant social, economic and legal implications for Kerala, a senior official said.

There is uncertainty whether the apex court order applied to bar hotels and beer parlours.

The government has requested the Advocate General to clarify on the matter. The State is against filing a review petition in the case. But it might seek more time from the Supreme Court to implement the order given the grave repercussions involved.

The prevailing view in the government was that the decree is unlikely to apply to private bars and beer parlours. (Bar licence is limited to 26 five-star hotels and around 40 private member’s clubs in Kerala.)

However, it could not totally discount Kerala’s powerful pro-prohibition lobby’s view that the judgment applied equally to bars, beer parlours and toddy shops abutting highways.

Their umbrella body, the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Policy Network, has demanded the closure of such outlets.

Predictably, the State’s hotel industry has rejected the view of the prohibitionists. Krishnadasdas Polakulam and Biju Ramesh, both members of the Kerala Bar Hotel Association, said the ‘entire body’ of the judgment dwelt on licensed outlets that sold packaged liquor as takeaways, not hotels with bar or beer parlour facility. Any other ‘erroneous’ interpretation of the judgement would inevitably destroy the tourism industry, cause job and revenue loss and spawn crime.