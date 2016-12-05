Kerala gang rape: Case against victim, husband

more-in

The Medical College police on Sunday registered a case against the alleged victim in the Wadakkanchery gang rape case and her husband on a harassment complaint by their children.

On a complaint received by the child welfare committee (CWC), the police filed a case under the Juvenile Justice Act. In the complaint to the CWC, the children alleged that their parents used to harass them from 2006, while they were living in Peringandoor and Kuranchery in rented houses.

Earlier, parents of the victim’s husband had alleged in a press conference that the gang rape case was fabricated. They said the allegation was raised for money. The parents gave a clean chit to Jayanthan, the Wadakkanchery municipal councillor, one of the four accused in the gang rape case. They said the children had been staying with them for many years.

The Wadakkanchery Magistrate Court on Saturday had asked the police to conduct the investigation under the supervision of the court following a complaint by the victim that she did not trust the investigation team.

Meanwhile, the victim gave a complaint to Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera demanding custody of her children.

In a complaint, she said her husband’s parents were not allowing the children to go with her. She alleged that they, under the influence of the culprits, were trying to tarnish her image.