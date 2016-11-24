Kerala Police kill three Maoists in encounter

more-in

Three Maoists, including a woman, are reported to have been killed in exchange of fire with the Thunderbolt arm of the Kerala Police around noon on Thursday.

Reports from TV channels said the State police and Forest Department officials have confirmed the death of the Maoists.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha. Kuppu Devaraj, the reports said, was the Karnataka secretary of the CPI(Maoist).

The encounter took place in the Kurulai region of the Nilambur forests.