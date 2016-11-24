Kerala

Kerala Police kill three Maoists in encounter

more-in

Three Maoists, including a woman, are reported to have been killed in exchange of fire with the Thunderbolt arm of the Kerala Police around noon on Thursday.

Reports from TV channels said the State police and Forest Department officials have confirmed the death of the Maoists.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha. Kuppu Devaraj, the reports said, was the Karnataka secretary of the CPI(Maoist).

The encounter took place in the Kurulai region of the Nilambur forests.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
armed conflict
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 7:09:35 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Kerala-Police-kill-three-Maoists-in-encounter/article16694154.ece

© The Hindu