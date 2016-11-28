Kanthallur, Vattavada warm up to cool weather

more-in

Farmers say mist during day time favourable to crops

Kanthallur and Vattavada, the cool-season vegetable cultivating villages, are experiencing a cold wave with night temperatures falling below ten degree Celsius.

There is heavy mist during day time, which farmers claim to be favourable for the crops as saplings are in the early stages of growth.

Crops tend to wither as irrigation facilities and water availability are low after the first seasonal harvest in August-September, which force farmers to limit the area of cultivation in the next two seasons.

However, with the government offering financial assistance to bring more areas under cultivation, seeds were sown in upland areas too this season.

Govindaraj, a farmer, said mist at the early period after sowing would stimulate plant growth. He said it was rare to have such weather conditions, especially in the initial period of growth.

The fall in temperature during November-end is attributed to climate change in rain-shadow areas.

Manoharan, another farmer, said the impact of mist on the crops would depend on the weather condition in the coming days. He said mild mist during the early stages of growth would result in better yield.

The main vegetables cultivated in the villages are beetroot, carrot, potato, beans, and garlic.

A Marayur Krishi Bhavan official said the farming season depended on the weather condition in the coming days. He said there were sudden changes in weather in Kanthallur, especially in the past three years, and they were analysing its impact on vegetable production.

The cold wave has attracted a large number of visitors to Kanthallur. Most of the visitors are those coming to Munnar, where too the temperature has started to dip at the early stage of the tourist season.

Many visitors to Munnar prefer to see the vegetable farms at Vattavada, where cultivation is done from high elevation to the plains, which provides a visual feast.